Texas A&M University-Texarkana announces new scholarships and partnerships

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - Texas A&M University-Texarkana has announced new scholarships and incentives with various partnerships with other local schools and colleges.

“We want to incentivize good high school and college graduates to increasingly choose A&A Texarkana for their bachelor degrees,” said President Dr. Ross Alexander.

On Wednesday, Nov. 15, President Alexander made the announcement at a special signing ceremony establishing partnerships with a number of other schools. These partnerships are designed to make it easier and cheaper for employees of the partner institutions to enroll at TAMUT.

New partner institutions include:

Liberty-Eylau Independent School District

Pleasant Grove Independent School District

Texarkana Arkansas School District

Texarkana Independent School District

Texarkana College

University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana

Ben Reeder, the principal of Texas High School, says he plans to continue his education.

“I’m starting in January and it is definitely because of the Texas A&A-Texarkana program,” he said.

Faculty, staff, and employees of the partner institutions will get their first class free, plus at 33% discount on tuition.

“We are thrilled to be able to offer these significant discounts to our partners in education,” said President Alexander. “Many employers already offer some sort of tuition assistance or other incentive for their employees to continue their education. When you add these new financial incentives from our university it makes the option to enroll in an A&M-Texarkana program exceptionally affordable.”

The university also announced new scholarships for seniors graduating from any high school within 100 miles of TAMUT. These Eagle Elite scholarships are worth $3,000 per year and are renewable for four years. Those who qualify and join the Honors College will receive another $1,000 per year.

REQUIREMENTS FOR THE EAGLE ELITE SCHOLARSHIP

Be a 2024 graduate of any high school within 100 miles of TAMUT

Have a minimum 3.0 high school GPA

Enroll full-time each semester at TAMUT

“Our Eagle Elite scholarships are designed to help keep talented students in the area,” President Alexander explained. “When combined with our already low rate of tuition, these scholarships present tremendous value to students. They can earn a world-class A&M-Texarkana degree in highly regarded degree programs and do so without falling heavily into debt.”

The university is also offering a new scholarship for transfer students. Those coming from Texarkana College or the University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana (or other partner colleges within 125 miles of TAMUT), the new Golden Eagle Partner Transfer Scholarship offers $3,000 per year for students with a minimum GPA of 2.75, and $4,000 per year for those who join the Honors College (minimum 3.25 college GPA required).

“Our growth is vitally important to this community and as we grow, we will demonstrate additional revenue streams,” said President Alexander.

Other scholarships have also been added to adult learners, grad students, other transfer students, and alumni. There’s also the new Legacy Scholarship for dependents of TAMUT alumni.

Click here for all the specifics of the new scholarships. And click here for more information on the newly announced partners.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.