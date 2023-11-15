Getting Answers
IDENTIFYING AND MANAGING TRIGGERS: How addicts can decrease risk of relapse during holidays

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.(Pexels)
By Priscilla Borrego
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 8:10 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The holidays can be a difficult time for people in recovery from alcohol use disorder.

The National Institute on Drug Abuse estimates that 40%-60% of people in recovery will relapse at some point. And while relapse is a very common part of the journey, there are ways to help prepare so you can stay committed to your sobriety.

On Tuesday, Nov. 14, KSLA was joined live by Bill Rose, executive director of the Council on Alcoholism & Drug Abuse of Northwest Louisiana (CADA). He talked about how to decrease the risk of relapsing, why addicts tend to struggle during the holiday season, what factors contribute to relapse and how loved ones can support those in recovery.

