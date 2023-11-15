Getting Answers
SILVER ALERT: SPD searching for missing elderly man

MISSING: Jerry Smith
MISSING: Jerry Smith(Shreveport Police Department)
By Daffney Dawson
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 4:37 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding 88-year-old Jerry Smith.

Smith was last seen at around 4 p.m. near his home on Lakeshore Drive on Tuesday, Nov. 14. Officials say he suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgement.

Smith is 6′0″ tall and weighs around 160 pounds. He was wearing orange overalls and a tan wide brim hat. He may be wearing “dirty” grey shoes.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, please contact Detective Derek Barker at (318) 673-7300 or call 911.

