Shreveport man receives lengthy prison sentence for possession of AR-style pistol

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man from Shreveport has been sentenced to prison for illegally being in possession of an AR-style pistol.

The Department of Justice (DOJ) reports that Broxstonie Demichael Mitchell, 37, pleaded guilty and was sentenced Tuesday, Nov. 14 to eight years and four months in prison. His prison sentence will be followed by three years of supervised release. Mitchell pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

The DOJ says according to evidence shown in court, back on May 5, 2021, members of the DEA were doing surveillance and recorded Mitchell carrying an AR-style pistol at a motel in Shreveport. They saw Mitchell get into the back passenger seat of a vehicle parked nearby and leave with three other people. Not long after, troopers with Louisiana State Police pulled the vehicle over and ordered everyone to get out. As Mitchell got out of the back seat, a digital scale fell from his lap onto the ground, the DOJ says. Mitchell was arrested and read his rights.

Officers searched the vehicle and found a loaded AR-style pistol with a high-capacity magazine lying on the floor of the vehicle where Mitchell had been sitting. It was determined the weapon was stolen. The DOJ says officers also found a single yellow pill in the car, plus a clear plastic baggie containing meth, crack cocaine, and more yellow pills. That baggie was found between the driver’s seat and the center console.

ATF agents determined the weapon was an Anderson Arms model AM-15 pistol.

The DOJ says at the time of his arrest, Mitchell was on supervised probation for a separate felony offense, meaning he was prohibited from possessing firearms or ammo. Back in 2010, Mitchell was convicted for being a felon in possession of a firearm, the DOJ reports.

CRIME IN THE ARKLATEX

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.