Salvation Army of Shreveport-Bossier receives $6k donation

By Priscilla Borrego
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Each year, the Greater Shreveport Leadership class designs and executes a project to support the community, often raising money to donate to a charity agreed on by the class.

After touring the Salvation Army, and careful consideration, this year, the 2023 class chose the Salvation Army of Shreveport-Bossier to receive the proceeds. Multiple fundraisers and raffles were held to raise the money, and on Tuesday, Nov. 14, the winners of those raffles were also notified. The class gathered together and presented a check for more than $6,000 to the Salvation Army to help restock the family room, update playground equipment, and help further the nonprofit’s mission of supporting those in need in the community.

”We quickly coalesced around supporting the Salvation Army and their mission of critical services that they provide our area, and so we are very humbled and thankful that we were able to raise these funds and provide that to the Salvation Army,” said Jeremy Moore, a member of the Greater Shreveport Leadership class.

“Being able to receive that from them really helps us to do what we are called to do during this Christmas season. That will help us serve underserved families, that will help us reach out to kids to provide toys for the families, toys for them to help them have a brighter Christmas,” said Major Pierre Smith with the Salvation Army.

Major Pierre says without this check, they wouldn’t be able to assist as many families in need this holiday season.

