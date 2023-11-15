Getting Answers
Ruston community gathers for candlelight vigil to honor victims of the Louisiana Tech Stabbings

Students and members of the Ruston community gathered at Louisiana Tech for a candlelight vigil in honor of the stabbing victims.
Students and members of the Ruston community gathered at Louisiana Tech for a candlelight vigil in honor of the stabbing victims.(KNOE)
By Gabby Ballew
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 4:55 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
RUSTON, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana Tech University students and members of the Ruston community came together last night (Nov. 14) to pray for the victims of the stabbing incident.

The Black Student Union hosted the vigil on the campus quad.

Those who attended wrote their thoughts and prayers on a paper bag with a tea-light candle and placed them around the Lady of the Mist fountain.

One Louisiana Tech graduate said she wanted to support her friends as well as those involved.

“I personally know people who were there, almost involved to an extent and I really wanted to show them support, but also come together with the students of Louisiana Tech to show them support, be there with them, to pray for them, love them and show that we care about every life at Louisiana Tech,” said Malori Sims.

During the vigil, a member of the Black Student Union said, “The community pour-in has been a lot. We’re so proud and we’re very encouraged by our community because without our community, this school and this institution wouldn’t be as great as it is today.”

Other student organizations such as the Student Government Association were also involved in putting together the vigil.

WATCH: Previous coverage of Louisiana Tech University stabbings

