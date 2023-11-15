Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Holiday Giveaway

Pest control company to pay homeowner to let roaches in their home

FILE - A pest control company based in North Carolina is offering a homeowner $2,500 to release...
FILE - A pest control company based in North Carolina is offering a homeowner $2,500 to release cockroaches into their house.(CNN via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 8:01 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Most people would do anything to keep roaches out of their homes, but one pest control company wants to pay you to bring them in.

A North Carolina-based company, The Pest Informer, is offering $2,500 to a homeowner who will let them infest their home with American cockroaches.

It’s part of a study to help the company evaluate the effectiveness of a specific pest control technique.

If selected, you must live in your home for approximately 30 days, and you’re not allowed to use other pest control methods.

The company said it will resort to traditional cockroach treatment options if the new technique fails to eliminate the infestation within 30 days.

If you’re willing to take the risk, you have until Dec. 31 to apply on the company’s website.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Louisiana Tech police responded to reports of a stabbing on campus just after 9 a.m. on Monday,...
Louisiana Tech mourns woman killed in stabbing at Lambright
50 Cent, shown here performing July 9, 2023, at the Wireless Music Festival in Finsbury Park in...
Shreveport advances effort to lease its movie studio to 50 Cent’s G-Unit Film & Television
Police believe the suspects involved in the deadly YMCA shooting were driving this pickup truck.
SPD releases info on suspects involved in deadly YMCA shooting
Shontacia "Mika" Henderson, 43
Missing Texarkana woman not seen since Halloween
Bradley Cherry and Aaron Paul Victory Jr.
Law enforcement agencies hunting for 2 escaped Oklahoma inmates

Latest News

SILVER ALERT: SPD searching for missing elderly man
SILVER ALERT: SPD searching for missing elderly man
The CPSC used dramatic demonstrations to warn of the pitfalls that can ruin a happy holiday.
CPSC warns of holiday safety hazards
File - The Chevron Products Company El Segundo refinery is seen on Monday, Oct. 23, 2023, in El...
US producer prices slide 0.5% in October, biggest drop since 2020
Vote this Saturday in La.’s runoff election!