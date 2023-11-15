Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Holiday Giveaway

No. 21 Baylor women never trail in 84-77 win over fourth-ranked future Big 12 foe Utah

Sarah Andrews had 18 points, Aijha Blackwell had 13 points with eight rebounds and 21st-ranked Baylor beat future conference foe and fourth-ranked Utah 84-77
By STEPHEN HAWKINS
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 11:25 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (AP) — Bella Fontleroy talked about how Baylor players want to hold each other to Final Four standards this season. Well, the 21st-ranked Bears passed a big early test.

Sarah Andrews scored 12 of her 18 points in the fourth quarter after Fontleroy's 3-pointer to end the third, and Aijha Blackwell had 13 points with eight rebounds in an 84-77 win over future Big 12 foe and fourth-ranked Utah 84-77 on Tuesday night.

“We want to be the best Baylor team that we can be this season,” Fontleroy said.

“I love the confidence, and obviously we’ve talked about Final Four standards,” coach Nicki Collen said. “I was proud that we showed up and competed. That was a key to me. We came out and matched them.”

The Utes, who returned all five starters after winning 27 games and the Pac-12 regular-season title last season, will be moving to the Big 12 next year. In their first trip to Waco, Alissa Pili got in early foul trouble, they trailed by 10 in the first quarter and never led.

“Baylor beat us. There’s a lot that goes into that. I thought they played really well,” Utah coach Lynne Roberts said. “I think they played a little more inspired than we did. You know, maybe some of that was because we lost Pili (early). She kind of makes us go, especially on the road.”

Pili, the Pac-12’s top player last season, still had 22 points on 9-of-11 shooting to lead Utah (2-1), even after playing less than 2 minutes in the first half after two early fouls. Kneepkens had 18 points and Isabel Palmer 11. Jenna Johnson had 10 rebounds.

“Our game plan was to get Pili in foul trouble,” Collen said. “We thought the best way to defend her was her sitting on the bench. So that worked really well early, it worked a little bit faster than I anticipated.”

After Utah’s Gianna Kneepkens made a jumper to make it 51-all in the third quarter, the Bears responded with a 12-3 run over the final 4 minutes. They led 63-54 when Fontleroy, who finished with 12 points, hit a buzzer-beating 3 to end the quarter.

Blackwell put Baylor ahead to stay with a jumper that made it 53-51. Darianna Littlepage-Buggs then blocked a shot that was rebounded by Blackwell, and at the other end had a putback jumper after an offense board, one of 10 rebounds by Littlepage-Buggs.

Andrews, the senior guard and only Bear to play more than two seasons at Baylor, made two 3-pointers in the fourth quarter before hitting six consecutive free throws in the final 55 seconds. Dre'Una Edwards finished with 14 points.

“I think you saw everybody grow up,” Andrews said. “You saw us stick together as a team.”

BIG PICTURE

After scoring more than 100 points in each of its first two games, against overmatched opponents, Utah got its first real test of the season. So did Baylor, playing for the first time since its opener eight nights earlier. After 34 made 3-pointers in their first two games, the Utes were 6-of-24 (25%) from long range and 9-of-17 on free throws (52.9%). They also had 18 turnovers that led to 27 points for Baylor.

UP NEXT

Utah plays Alaska Anchorage on Saturday night in the Great Alaska Shootout. Pili is from Anchorage.

Baylor hosts Harvard on Sunday.

___

AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll

Most Read

Louisiana Tech police responded to reports of a stabbing on campus just after 9 a.m. on Monday,...
Louisiana Tech mourns woman killed in stabbing at Lambright
50 Cent, shown here performing July 9, 2023, at the Wireless Music Festival in Finsbury Park in...
Shreveport advances effort to lease its movie studio to 50 Cent’s G-Unit Film & Television
Bradley Cherry and Aaron Paul Victory Jr.
Law enforcement agencies hunting for 2 escaped Oklahoma inmates
Police believe the suspects involved in the deadly YMCA shooting were driving this pickup truck.
SPD releases info on suspects involved in deadly YMCA shooting
Shontacia "Mika" Henderson, 43
Missing Texarkana woman not seen since Halloween

Latest News

File Photo
Felix scores 25 as Prairie View A&M knocks off Abilene Christian 79-74
2022 SEC Men's Basketball Tournament
Richards scores 15 to help McNeese down LeTourneau 81-49
Dallas Stars
Duchene’s OT goal gives Stars 4th straight win, 4-3, over Coyotes
Coles scores 16, Nelson Jr. and Anderson III add 15 apiece; TCU beats UTRGV 88-55
No. 13 Texas A&M cruises past SMU 79-66 in a meeting of old SWC foes