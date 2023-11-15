Mostly cloudy Wednesday; a bit warmer tomorrow

Getting Answers
By Austin Evans
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 11:18 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Wednesday! We are halfway through the workweek! Cloudy skies looking to dominate the ArkLaTex today, also some fog out there as of writing this so be careful when driving around. Highs today will linger lower than yesterday with the mid to upper-60s being achievable for most of the region. Some will see a little more sunshine and thus will warm up a bit more than the areas covered in clouds. Lows tonight are likely to drop to the low-50s.

Clouds will then be sticking around through Thursday and Friday but there will also be some periods of sunshine mixed in. Despite the clouds, another warming trend will take place with low 70s Thursday climbing to the mid-70s Friday.

A weak cold front will sweep through Friday night and this will clear the clouds briefly on Saturday and also bring in some slightly cooler air with temperatures back in the 60s for the weekend. Most of the weekend looks dry but clouds will be on the increase Sunday as a strong cold front approaches the ArkLaTex from the west. This front will push through the region on Monday bringing widespread showers and storms along with a significant drop in temperatures. By Tuesday, highs will likely only top in the mid-50s!

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

