More sunshine on the way for the ArkLaTex

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Tuesday! After the low pressure system that was supposed to give us the rainfall we desperately need moved elsewhere, we are set to receive more sunshine with seasonable temperatures to wrap up the work week. Clouds have been clearing throughout the afternoon into the evening and we look to see more sunshine tomorrow.

Tomorrow starts with chilly feeling temperatures in the 40′s for most with some cloud cover to the east that will push westward throughout the day. Partly cloudy skies are expected for tomorrow with clouds decreasing by the late afternoon hours. By Friday, we can expect most areas to reach the mid 70′s for highs before we go back into the 60′s for the weekend.

We are tracking another big weather maker for early next week. The details are uncertain for now, but we do expect a cooldown into temperatures noticeably below average and some beneficial rain showers with the possibility of a few thunderstorms. Hopefully, our rain totals won’t flop on us like they did with this most recent system that avoided our region. Enjoy the sunshine for the next few days!

