Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Holiday Giveaway

More sunshine on the way for the ArkLaTex

By CJ Cartledge
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 9:11 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Tuesday! After the low pressure system that was supposed to give us the rainfall we desperately need moved elsewhere, we are set to receive more sunshine with seasonable temperatures to wrap up the work week. Clouds have been clearing throughout the afternoon into the evening and we look to see more sunshine tomorrow.

Tomorrow starts with chilly feeling temperatures in the 40′s for most with some cloud cover to the east that will push westward throughout the day. Partly cloudy skies are expected for tomorrow with clouds decreasing by the late afternoon hours. By Friday, we can expect most areas to reach the mid 70′s for highs before we go back into the 60′s for the weekend.

We are tracking another big weather maker for early next week. The details are uncertain for now, but we do expect a cooldown into temperatures noticeably below average and some beneficial rain showers with the possibility of a few thunderstorms. Hopefully, our rain totals won’t flop on us like they did with this most recent system that avoided our region. Enjoy the sunshine for the next few days!

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were shot in the parking lot of the YMCA on Knight Street in Shreveport, La. on...
1 dead, 1 seriously injured in shooting in YMCA parking lot
Louisiana Tech police responded to reports of a stabbing on campus just after 9 a.m. on Monday,...
Police respond to stabbing at Louisiana Tech, one victim dead and three injured
The U.S. military has identified the five soldiers killed in a helicopter crash on Friday: from...
Army Special Operations Command mourns 5 US troops killed in helicopter crash
Louisiana Tech police responded to reports of a stabbing on campus just after 9 a.m. on Monday,...
Tech student who helped stabbing victims: “God had me there at that moment for a reason”
Police are looking for the above pictured woman in connection with a theft at a jewelry store...
Police looking for woman accused in jewelry store theft

Latest News

Sunshine makes its return to the Arklatex!
CJ's Tuesday evening weather update
Staying near or above average into the weekend
A sunnier afternoon
Staying near or above average into the weekend
Austin's Tuesday Afternoon Weather Update
Warmer and sunnier Tuesday
Austin's Tuesday Midday Weather Update