Meet an owl, join Hula-Hoopers, listen to jazz, enjoy beer during Hoots, Hoops, Horns & Hops

The Shreveport Regional Arts Council (SRAC) is hosting this event Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023.
The Shreveport Regional Arts Council (SRAC) is hosting this event Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023.
By Priscilla Borrego
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 7:03 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Hoots, Hoops, Horns & Hops is coming to Caddo Common Park.

The event is being put on by the Shreveport Regional Arts Council (SRAC). It’ll be held Sunday, Nov. 19 from 1 to 5 p.m.

Those who attend will be able to meet the owls from Walter B. Jacobs Memorial Nature Park, join in with Hula-hoopers, hear music from the Shreveport Regional Jazz Ensemble and drink craft beers from local breweries.

On Tuesday, Nov. 14, KSLA was joined live by Caddo Parish Parks and Rec naturalist Dillon Soderstrom, who previewed the event.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW HERE:

Salvation Army of Shreveport-Bossier receives $6k donation from Greater Shreveport Chamber
KSLA’s Holiday Food Drive to accept donations across NWLA
Meet an owl, join Hula-Hoopers, listen to jazz, enjoy beer Nov. 19 during Hoots, Hoops, Horns & Hops