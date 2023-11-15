Meet an owl, join Hula-Hoopers, listen to jazz, enjoy beer during Hoots, Hoops, Horns & Hops

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Hoots, Hoops, Horns & Hops is coming to Caddo Common Park.

The event is being put on by the Shreveport Regional Arts Council (SRAC). It’ll be held Sunday, Nov. 19 from 1 to 5 p.m.

Those who attend will be able to meet the owls from Walter B. Jacobs Memorial Nature Park, join in with Hula-hoopers, hear music from the Shreveport Regional Jazz Ensemble and drink craft beers from local breweries.

On Tuesday, Nov. 14, KSLA was joined live by Caddo Parish Parks and Rec naturalist Dillon Soderstrom, who previewed the event.

