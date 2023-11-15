Getting Answers
Man riding dirt bike allegedly leads police on chase through neighborhood

Michael Ritter, 21
Michael Ritter, 21(SPD)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 12:09 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man driving a dirt bike who reportedly led police on a chase has been arrested.

The Shreveport Police Department says on Nov. 14 just before 2 p.m., officers responded to the incident. Officers tried to pull over a man driving a dirt bike at the intersection of Corbitt and Ledbetter streets. Police say the man, later identified as Michael Ritter, 21, refused to pull over.

Ritter then led police on a chase through an adjacent neighborhood, police say. Officers were eventually able to take Ritter into custody. He’s charged with:

  • Aggravated flight from an officer
  • Operating an off-road vehicle on the roadway
  • Multiple other traffic offenses

