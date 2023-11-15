Louisiana Tech SGA gathering student letters for stabbing victims and families

RUSTON, La. (KNOE) - The Louisiana Tech Student Government Association has set up an area in Tolliver Hall where students can write notes offering their thoughts, prayers, and condolences to the victims of the Nov. 13 stabbings.

In an email sent to students, SGA President Connor Smith said that students can place their notes inside the box at the back of Tolliver, where the SGA section is located. The letters will be presented to the victims and their families as an extension of the university’s love.

In a separate email sent to students, Louisiana Tech President Les Guice said, “I know that your messages of encouragement will mean a lot to the victims and their families.”

Guice added that counseling services are free to students in group and individual settings. To make an appointment, visit Keeny Hall 310, call (318)-257-2488, or visit their website here.

