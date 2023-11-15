LaTech mourns woman killed in stabbing at Lambright

RUSTON, La. (KSLA) - One woman has succumbed to her injuries after getting stabbed at a Louisiana Tech facility Monday, Nov. 13.

FROM LOUISIANA TECH UNIVERSITY:

The entire Louisiana Tech community mourns the loss of Annie Richardson. Richardson was wounded during yesterday’s incident at the Lambright Sports and Wellness Center and succumbed to her injuries this evening. The suspect, Jacoby Johnson, is now additionally charged with one count of second-degree murder.

“My prayers are with Annie’s husband Peter, the entire Richardson family, and all who called Annie a friend,” President Les Guice said. “Our Tech family will feel the pain of this incident for some time but we are fortunate to have such a caring community to rely upon as we grieve together.”

The University’s Counseling Services are available to students individually and in a group setting. Appointments can be made by visiting Keeny Hall 310, calling 318.257.2488, or visiting latech.edu/counseling-services/. Group counseling sessions will be held daily at 3 p.m. for the remainder of the week.

A campus blood drive benefitting the victims is happening Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Student Center. Parking will be available in front of the Ropp Center for members of the Ruston community wishing to donate.

