Governor-elect Landry names first cabinet position

By Chris Rosato
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 11:48 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAFAYETTE, La. (WAFB) - Governor-elect Jeff Landry made his first cabinet appointment during a news conference in Lafayette Wednesday, November 15.

He named Aurelia Skipwith Giacometto as secretary of the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality. She is the first Black female to serve in the position.

Landry still has 14 other cabinet-level positions to fill for his administration.

The people named to cabinet positions oversee a particular agency in state government including the following:

  • Division of Administration
  • Department of Children & Family Services
  • Department of Health
  • Department of Natural Resources
  • Department of Environmental Quality: Aurelia Skipwith Giacometto
  • Department of Wildlife & Fisheries
  • Department of Veterans Affairs
  • Department of Public Safety
  • Department of Corrections
  • Department of Transportation & Development
  • Louisiana Workforce Commission
  • Louisiana Economic Development
  • Department of Revenue
  • Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority
  • Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness

Landry also announced the theme of his inauguration will be “Come back home Louisiana.”

Landry says 5,000 tickets will be available for the inauguration ball. You can request tickets at oneteam.la

