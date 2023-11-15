Governor-elect Landry to name first cabinet position

LAFAYETTE, La. (WAFB) - Governor-elect Jeff Landry will announce his first cabinet appointment during a news conference in Lafayette Wednesday, November 15, his spokesperson said.

The spokesperson did not say which cabinet position would be named.

The people named to cabinet positions oversee a particular agency in state government including the following:

Division of Administration

Department of Children & Family Services

Department of Health

Department of Natural Resources

Department of Environmental Quality

Department of Wildlife & Fisheries

Department of Veterans Affairs

Department of Public Safety

Department of Corrections

Department of Transportation & Development

Louisiana Workforce Commission

Louisiana Economic Development

Department of Revenue

Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority

Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness

