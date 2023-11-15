Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Holiday Giveaway

Food boxes to be given away Saturday in Caddo

Distributions will be on a first-come, first-served basis at various sites in the parish
The event will be held Saturday, July 8, 2023.
The event will be held Saturday, July 8, 2023.(Caddo Parish Commission)
By KSLA Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 10:19 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) – The Caddo Parish Commission and Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana will give away boxes of food Saturday morning at various sites throughout the parish.

Depending upon the location, the drive-through food box distributions will start at 9 a.m. or 10:30 a.m. Distributions are on a first-come, first-served basis and will continue as long as supplies last. The limit is one box per vehicle.

“We believe that it is important to offer distribution opportunities like these to provide some temporary relief to those in the community who may need help with food insecurity,” commission President Roy Burrell said.

Following are the locations where the distributions will start at 9 a.m.:

  • Caddo Fire District 4, 8240 Colquitt Road in Keithville
  • Eddie Jones Special Programs Center, 2226 Murphy St. in Shreveport
  • Greenwood Acres Full Gospel Baptist Church, 7480 Greenwood Road in Shreveport
  • Midway Elementary Professional Development School, 3840 Greenwood Road in Shreveport
  • Willow Chute Missionary Baptist Church, 2645 Dr. Martin Luther King Drive in Shreveport

Distributions will start at 10:30 a.m. at the following sites:

  • A.C. Steere Elementary School, 4009 Youree Drive in Shreveport
  • Southern Hills Park and Community Center, 1002 W. Bert Kouns Industrial Loop in Shreveport
  • Sunrise Baptist Church, 3220 Lakeshore Drive in Shreveport
  • Woodlawn Leadership Academy, 7340 Wyngate Blvd. in Shreveport
  • Vivian Methodist Church, 223 W. Louisiana in Vivian
KSLA News 12 gives you the First Alert on breaking news and weather in the ArkLaTex.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were shot in the parking lot of the YMCA on Knight Street in Shreveport, La. on...
1 dead, 1 seriously injured in shooting in YMCA parking lot
Louisiana Tech police responded to reports of a stabbing on campus just after 9 a.m. on Monday,...
Police respond to stabbing at Louisiana Tech, one victim dead and three injured
The U.S. military has identified the five soldiers killed in a helicopter crash on Friday: from...
Army Special Operations Command mourns 5 US troops killed in helicopter crash
Louisiana Tech police responded to reports of a stabbing on campus just after 9 a.m. on Monday,...
Tech student who helped stabbing victims: “God had me there at that moment for a reason”
Police are looking for the above pictured woman in connection with a theft at a jewelry store...
Police looking for woman accused in jewelry store theft

Latest News

Louisiana Tech police responded to reports of a stabbing on campus just after 9 a.m. on Monday,...
Louisiana Tech mourns woman killed in stabbing at Lambright
50 Cent, shown here performing July 9, 2023, at the Wireless Music Festival in Finsbury Park in...
Shreveport advances effort to lease its movie studio to 50 Cent’s G-Unit Film & Television
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
IDENTIFYING AND MANAGING TRIGGERS: How addicts can decrease risk of relapse during holidays
Louisiana Tech police responded to reports of a stabbing on campus just after 9 a.m. on Monday,...
Police respond to stabbing at Louisiana Tech, one victim dead and three injured