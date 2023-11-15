Getting Answers
Clouds return along with cooler temperatures today

By Matt Jones
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 3:51 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Hopefully you enjoyed that brief period of sunshine yesterday afternoon because unfortunately clouds return to our forecast today. More clouds along with a northeast breeze will lead to a cooler day overall with most places topping out in the mid to upper 60s.

Clouds will then be sticking around through Thursday and Friday but there will also be some periods of sunshine mixed in. Despite the clouds, another warming trend will take place with low 70s Thursday climbing to the mid 70s Friday.

A weak cold front will sweep through Friday night and this will clear the clouds briefly on Saturday and also bring in some slightly cooler air with temperatures back in the 60s for the weekend. Most of the weekend looks dry but clouds will be on the increase Sunday as a strong cold front approaches the ArkLaTex from the west.

This front will push through the region on Monday bringing widespread showers and storms along with a significant drop in temperatures. By Tuesday, highs will likely only top in the mid 50s!

Have a great day!

-Matt Jones

