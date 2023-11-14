Task force to offer recommendations to address overcrowding at Caddo Correctional Center

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - After evaluating criminal justice data for a year, the Criminal Justice Task Force, which is made of multiple agencies, is set to release a report with 16 specific recommendations to address overcrowding at the Caddo Correctional Center (CCC).

The task force will present its recommendations at a news conference on Tuesday, Nov. 14 at 2:30 p.m.

The task force is made of people from the following agencies within the parish:

Sheriff’s office

District attorney’s office

Public defender’s office

First Judicial District Court

Parish administration

Shreveport Police Department

Shreveport Chamber of Commerce

The task force was first formed when Sheriff Steve Prator called a meeting back in September of 2022 and called for local agencies and leaders to discuss a plan to address overcrowding.

The Shreveport Chamber of Commerce says for more than 18 years now, CCC has operated above its designed capacity of 1,070 inmates. On average, the facility typically houses more than 1,435 people over a year. As of Nov. 12, 2023, the jail was housing 1,376 people, with close to 1,000 awaiting trial or waiting for adjudication.

The task force looked at data spanning a decade to identify factors leading to overcrowding. The task force has developed short and long-term solutions to the issue.

The chamber goes on to say while the population at CCC grew from 1012 to 2022, it was not driven by more admissions, but by an increase in the length of stay for those being held there. For example, those held for pretrial in 2022 spent nearly twice as long at CCC as those held for pretrial in 2012.

“Overpopulation at the Caddo Correctional Center is dangerous to both inmates and staff, and unsustainable from a cost perspective for the Parish,” said task force member and Caddo Parish administrator, Erica Bryant. “I am encouraged that the leaders of our public safety community were able to come together to create a plan to begin addressing these systemic issues.”

The Shreveport Chamber of Commerce will host the news conference for the task force to present its findings. It will be held at 400 Edwards St. in Shreveport at 2:30 p.m.

