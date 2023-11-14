Sunshine finally returns to the ArkLaTex!

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The big low pressure system that was supposed to bring beneficial rain to the ArkLaTex is sitting well south of us this morning over the central Gulf but a separate piece of upper level energy is bringing a few showers to our region this morning and will continue to bring the potential of a spotty shower for the next few hours. By this afternoon, drier air will finally arrive clearing these stubborn clouds and bringing a return of sunshine! Temperatures will be comfortable and near normal with highs around 70.

The rest of the this work week is looking quiet and comfortable with partly cloudy skies expected each day along with highs right near normal for this time of year. Temperatures will range from the upper 60s to mid 70s on a daily basis with overnight lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Looking ahead to the weekend, we start sunny Saturday but clouds will start to increase by Sunday along with a few late day showers as our next system approaches from the west. It will also be a bit cooler this weekend with highs generally in the mid to upper 60s.

Rain will become more likely Monday into Tuesday as a strong storm system and cold front move into the ArkLaTex. Right now, there is still plenty of uncertainty in the exact track and timing of this weather maker and this will have a big impact on rain chances and our temperature forecast. Stay tuned for updates as we get closer!

Have a great day!

-Matt Jones

