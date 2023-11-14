A sunnier afternoon

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Tuesday! After another cloudy start to the day, we will see some sunshine by the afternoon and it will be very nice. Temperatures are likely to warm up to the upper-60s and low-70s across the ArkLaTex. The rain that was supposed to move into the region yesterday and today is sitting well south of us, sadly. However, we do have some rain chances on the way for early next week. Lows tonight will drop to the mid and upper-40s.

The rest of this work week is looking quiet and comfortable with partly cloudy skies expected each day along with highs right near normal for this time of year. Temperatures will range from the upper 60s to mid-70s on a daily basis with overnight lows in the upper-40s to mid-50s.

Looking ahead to the weekend, we start sunny Saturday but clouds will start to increase by Sunday along with a few late-day showers as our next system approaches from the west. It will also be a bit cooler this weekend with highs generally in the mid to upper 60s. Rain will become more likely Monday into Tuesday as a strong storm system and cold front move into the ArkLaTex. Right now, there is still plenty of uncertainty in the exact track and timing of this weather maker and this will have a big impact on rain chances and our temperature forecast. Stay tuned for updates as we get closer!

