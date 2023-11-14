Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Holiday Giveaway

SPD releases info on suspects involved in deadly YMCA shooting

Police believe the suspects involved in the deadly YMCA shooting were driving this pickup truck.
Police believe the suspects involved in the deadly YMCA shooting were driving this pickup truck.(SPD)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 2:04 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department has released information about possible suspects after two people were shot, one fatally, in the parking lot of the YMCA on Knight Street on Nov. 12.

SPD is looking to identify three potential suspects. Officials have now released images of the suspects’ vehicle.

Police believe the suspects involved in the deadly YMCA shooting were driving this pickup truck.
Police believe the suspects involved in the deadly YMCA shooting were driving this pickup truck.(Christopher Bordelon | SPD)

The shooting happened around 5:30 p.m. Sunday evening in the parking lot of the YMCA in the 3400 block of Knight Street. That’s just off Clyde Fant Memorial Parkway. Responding officers found two people had been shot. One later died at the hospital.

Anyone with information about the suspects or the vehicle is urged to call SPD at 318-673-7300 #3. Those with info can also call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 318-673-7373.

PREVIOUS VIDEO:

The shooting happened in the 3400 block of Knight Street on Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were shot in the parking lot of the YMCA on Knight Street in Shreveport, La. on...
1 dead, 1 seriously injured in shooting in YMCA parking lot
Louisiana Tech police responded to reports of a stabbing on campus just after 9 a.m. on Monday,...
Police respond to stabbing at Louisiana Tech, four people injured
The U.S. military has identified the five soldiers killed in a helicopter crash on Friday: from...
Army Special Operations Command mourns 5 US troops killed in helicopter crash
Louisiana Tech police responded to reports of a stabbing on campus just after 9 a.m. on Monday,...
Tech student who helped stabbing victims: “God had me there at that moment for a reason”
Police are looking for the above pictured woman in connection with a theft at a jewelry store...
Police looking for woman accused in jewelry store theft

Latest News

Jeff Landry
Governor-elect Landry to name first cabinet position
From dusk 'til dawn on Wednesday, Nov. 15, eight locations across northwest Louisiana will be...
KSLA Holiday Food Drive scheduled for Nov. 15
Shontacia "Mika" Henderson, 43, was last seen by family Oct. 31, 2023.
Texarkana woman missing since Halloween, family says
Shontacia "Mika" Henderson, 43
Missing Texarkana woman not seen since Halloween