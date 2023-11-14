SPD releases info on suspects involved in deadly YMCA shooting

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department has released information about possible suspects after two people were shot, one fatally, in the parking lot of the YMCA on Knight Street on Nov. 12.

SPD is looking to identify three potential suspects. Officials have now released images of the suspects’ vehicle.

Police believe the suspects involved in the deadly YMCA shooting were driving this pickup truck. (Christopher Bordelon | SPD)

The shooting happened around 5:30 p.m. Sunday evening in the parking lot of the YMCA in the 3400 block of Knight Street. That’s just off Clyde Fant Memorial Parkway. Responding officers found two people had been shot. One later died at the hospital.

Anyone with information about the suspects or the vehicle is urged to call SPD at 318-673-7300 #3. Those with info can also call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 318-673-7373.

The shooting happened in the 3400 block of Knight Street on Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023.

