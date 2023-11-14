Getting Answers
Shreveport advances effort to lease its movie studio to 50 Cent’s G-Unit Film & Television

Lease would be for $2,400 a year for 30 years with an option to renew for an additional 15 years
50 Cent, shown here performing July 9, 2023, at the Wireless Music Festival in Finsbury Park in...
50 Cent, shown here performing July 9, 2023, at the Wireless Music Festival in Finsbury Park in London, is interested in leasing a city-owned movie and television production studio in Shreveport. (Photo: Scott Garfitt/Invision/AP)(Scott Garfitt | Scott Garfitt/Invision/AP)
By Curtis Heyen
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 5:18 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Shreveport City Council members agreed Tuesday to introduce legislation authorizing the lease of Millennium Movie Studio to Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson’s G-Unit Film & Television Louisiana LLC.

G-Unit Film & Television Louisiana LLC wants to use the city-owned property at 300 Douglas St. to operate a production studio and/or activities and uses related to the promotion or development of the film, sound, light, movie, television, broadcasting, recording and arts industries.

The lease includes all furniture, fixtures and equipment located within the studio.

If approved as written, the lease would be for $2,400 a year for 30 years with an option to renew for an additional 15 years.

The ordinance, which can be seen below, will be up for consideration for final passage when the City Council meets Dec. 12.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

One of Jackson’s close friends tells KSLA the businessman is very interested in bringing several productions to Shreveport.

