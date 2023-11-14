Getting Answers
Missing Texarkana woman not seen since Halloween

Shontacia "Mika" Henderson, 43
Shontacia "Mika" Henderson, 43(Texarkana Texas Police Department)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 11:27 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - The Texarkana Texas Police Department is currently looking for a missing woman.

Shontacia “Mika” Henderson, 43, has not been seen since Halloween, police say. Her family says it’s unusual for her to not be in touch with them for this long.

Anyone with information on Henderson’s possible whereabouts should call police at 903-798-3116.

