Light showers possible for tomorrow

By CJ Cartledge
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 9:21 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Monday! This low pressure system has now been called to move much father east of our area than expected about 3-4 days ago. This leaves us with barely any rain totals for our areas that are under the worse category of drought conditions. Something is better than nothing though, right?

For tomorrow, rain chances remain low, but they aren’t out of the question as a lot of the region will be under mostly cloudy conditions and areas south of I-20 have the highest rain chances for the area of 10-20%. Overnight conditions remain in the 50′s for low’s, but clouds will clear tomorrow night. By Wednesday, the circulation of the system pushes cloud cover back into the area by the afternoon.

We look to be entering a slight warming trend before we hit the weekend with temperatures reaching the 70′s in more areas than it is currently. However, we do have another weather maker on our hands that looks to arrive between Sunday and Tuesday. Rain totals are uncertain for now but it does look to bring another slight cooldown. More details to come as we get closer to the event. Have a great night!

