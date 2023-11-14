Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Holiday Giveaway

Law enforcement agencies hunting for 2 escaped Oklahoma inmates

Bradley Cherry and Aaron Paul Victory Jr.
Bradley Cherry and Aaron Paul Victory Jr.(Dept. of Corrections)
By Amia Lewis
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 2:51 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKLAHOMA (KSLA) - Multiple law enforcement agencies are searching for two inmates, who escaped the Dick Conner Correctional Center in Hominy, Oklahoma on Sunday, Nov. 12.

The United States Marshal Services (USMS) has offered a $2500 reward each for information leading to the arrest of Aaron Paul Victory Jr.,25, and Bradley Cherry, 25. Prison officials stated the last time the inmates were seen was around 6 p.m. on camera but were not discovered to be missing until around 9:50 p.m.

The Pushmataha County Sheriff’s Office said they were made aware of the escape during the early morning hours of Nov. 13. A deputy located the vehicle in Pushmataha County. They were then involved in a high-speed chase that ended in McCurtain County. After that, the suspects got out and ran.

The scene was turned over to McCurtain County authorities at this point.

A Facebook post from the Hominy Police Department at 3:46 a.m. stated, “We have been advised that Pushmataha County in southeast Oklahoma was in pursuit with the vehicle that was suspected to be involved (in the escape). Pushmataha got the vehicle stopped and the driver in custody, two males ran from the vehicle and a foot pursuit ensued, the two males are still at large at this time. The driver that is in custody has confirmed with Law Enforcement that the two males that ran from the vehicle are the two escaped inmates. Law Enforcement in southeast Oklahoma are still actively searching for the two.”

The manhunt in southeast Oklahoma is still ongoing. The two inmates are still at large.

Osage County Sheriff’s Office, Osage Nation Police Department, Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Cleveland Police Department, state agents with the Inspector General’s Office, Pushmataha County Sheriff’s Office, McCurtain County Sheriff’s Office and Choctaw Tribal Police are working together to capture Victory and Cherry.

CRIME IN THE ARKLATEX >>>

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were shot in the parking lot of the YMCA on Knight Street in Shreveport, La. on...
1 dead, 1 seriously injured in shooting in YMCA parking lot
Louisiana Tech police responded to reports of a stabbing on campus just after 9 a.m. on Monday,...
Police respond to stabbing at Louisiana Tech, four people injured
The U.S. military has identified the five soldiers killed in a helicopter crash on Friday: from...
Army Special Operations Command mourns 5 US troops killed in helicopter crash
Louisiana Tech police responded to reports of a stabbing on campus just after 9 a.m. on Monday,...
Tech student who helped stabbing victims: “God had me there at that moment for a reason”
Police are looking for the above pictured woman in connection with a theft at a jewelry store...
Police looking for woman accused in jewelry store theft

Latest News

KSLA Holiday Food Drive
KSLA’s Holiday Food Drive to accept donations across NWLA
Caddo Correctional Center
Task force offers recommendations to address overcrowding at Caddo Correctional Center
After evaluating criminal justice data for a year, the Criminal Justice Task Force has released...
FULL NEWS CONFERENCE: Caddo Criminal Justice Task Force makes recommendations to reduce overcrowding
Major Robert Hodges and Major Frank Besson
Names to watch in search for new head of Louisiana State Police