Law enforcement agencies hunting for 2 escaped Oklahoma inmates

OKLAHOMA (KSLA) - Multiple law enforcement agencies are searching for two inmates, who escaped the Dick Conner Correctional Center in Hominy, Oklahoma on Sunday, Nov. 12.

The United States Marshal Services (USMS) has offered a $2500 reward each for information leading to the arrest of Aaron Paul Victory Jr.,25, and Bradley Cherry, 25. Prison officials stated the last time the inmates were seen was around 6 p.m. on camera but were not discovered to be missing until around 9:50 p.m.

The Pushmataha County Sheriff’s Office said they were made aware of the escape during the early morning hours of Nov. 13. A deputy located the vehicle in Pushmataha County. They were then involved in a high-speed chase that ended in McCurtain County. After that, the suspects got out and ran.

The scene was turned over to McCurtain County authorities at this point.

A Facebook post from the Hominy Police Department at 3:46 a.m. stated, “We have been advised that Pushmataha County in southeast Oklahoma was in pursuit with the vehicle that was suspected to be involved (in the escape). Pushmataha got the vehicle stopped and the driver in custody, two males ran from the vehicle and a foot pursuit ensued, the two males are still at large at this time. The driver that is in custody has confirmed with Law Enforcement that the two males that ran from the vehicle are the two escaped inmates. Law Enforcement in southeast Oklahoma are still actively searching for the two.”

The manhunt in southeast Oklahoma is still ongoing. The two inmates are still at large.

Osage County Sheriff’s Office, Osage Nation Police Department, Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Cleveland Police Department, state agents with the Inspector General’s Office, Pushmataha County Sheriff’s Office, McCurtain County Sheriff’s Office and Choctaw Tribal Police are working together to capture Victory and Cherry.

