KSLA’s Holiday Food Drive to accept donations across NWLA

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - KSLA News 12 is preparing for the festive season with our annual Holiday Food Drive!

From dusk til dawn on Wednesday, Nov. 15, eight locations across northwest La. will be accepting non-perishable food items. The donations will then be given to the Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana.

DROP-OFF LOCATIONS

6 A.M. - 12:30 P.M.

Word of God Ministries - 1760 Swan Lake Road, Bossier City

Whataburger - 521 E. Kings Highway, Shreveport

JPS Ford - 224 Gap Farm Road, Arcadia

Law Tigers - 2225 Autoplex Drive, Bossier City

4 P.M. - 6:30 P.M.

Word of God Ministries - 644 W. Bert Kouns, Shreveport

Whataburger - 2026 Airline Drive, Bossier City

Car Giant - 5104 Highway 39, Homer

Law Tigers - 2529 E. 70th Street, Shreveport

KSLA’s own Priscilla Borrego, Michael Barnes, Jasmine Franklin and Donna Keeya will be out at several locations helping collect items.

