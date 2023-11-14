Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Holiday Giveaway

Guest turns $5 bet into more than $1.3M after hitting jackpot on Las Vegas Strip

Guest turns $5 bet into more than $1.3M after hitting jackpot on Las Vegas Strip
Guest turns $5 bet into more than $1.3M after hitting jackpot on Las Vegas Strip(IGTJackpots via X/Twitter)
By FOX5 Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 5:17 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) – A lucky slots player in Las Vegas recently struck it big.

According to IGT Jackpots, the player was on the Las Vegas Strip when they won big off a $5 bet.

That $5 won the unnamed winner more than $1.3 million.

In a post shared by IGT on X, the unidentified player won a $1,384,491.52 jackpot while playing the Wheel of Fortune Gold Spin Triple Red Hot 7s Slots.

Copyright 2023 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were shot in the parking lot of the YMCA on Knight Street in Shreveport, La. on...
1 dead, 1 seriously injured in shooting in YMCA parking lot
Louisiana Tech police responded to reports of a stabbing on campus just after 9 a.m. on Monday,...
Police respond to stabbing at Louisiana Tech, four people injured
The U.S. military has identified the five soldiers killed in a helicopter crash on Friday: from...
Army Special Operations Command mourns 5 US troops killed in helicopter crash
Louisiana Tech police responded to reports of a stabbing on campus just after 9 a.m. on Monday,...
Tech student who helped stabbing victims: “God had me there at that moment for a reason”
Police are looking for the above pictured woman in connection with a theft at a jewelry store...
Police looking for woman accused in jewelry store theft

Latest News

Speaker of the House Rep. Mike Johnson, R-La., walks to the senate side for lunch with Senate...
House votes to prevent a government shutdown as GOP Speaker Johnson relies on Democrats for help
FILE - Paul Pelosi attends a portrait unveiling ceremony for his wife, Speaker of the House...
The man accused of attacking Pelosi’s husband apologizes for hammer assault
50 Cent, shown here performing July 9, 2023, at the Wireless Music Festival in Finsbury Park in...
Shreveport advances effort to lease its studio to 50 Cent’s G-Unit Film & Television
FILE -- Rescuers in Colorado say a hiker missing since August has been found dead with his dog...
Hiker missing for months found dead with his dog still alive by his side