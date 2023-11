SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Each week, KSLA is highlighting an animal in need of its forever home.

This week, KSLA is featuring Journey, a 4-month-old puppy that is up for adoption.

On Monday (Nov. 13), KSLA was joined by a representative of Caddo Parish Animal Control to talk about Journey and how to adopt a pet.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW:

