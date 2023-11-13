Getting Answers
Titanic dinner menu sells for more than $100,000 at auction

A lion roamed the streets. (Source: CNN/X/@MICHELEGALVANI/GETTY IMAGES/POLIZIA DI STATO/DISNEY/HENRY ALDRIDGE AND SON LTD/ATLANTIC PRODUCTIONS)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 6:25 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
(CNN) - A first-class menu from the Titanic sold for more than $100,000 Saturday.

The menu appears to be the only surviving one of its kind.

The menu details the first dinner on board after the Titanic set sail from Queenstown, Ireland.

A menu from the Titanic sold for more than $100,000 at auction.(Henry Aldridge and Son via CNN Newsource)

Meal options included oysters, sirloin or beef and Victoria pudding.

The menu is heavily water-stained with some of the lettering erased.

Auction house Henry Aldridge and Son says that is likely because it ended up in the ocean when the Titanic sank in 1912.

