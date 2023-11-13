Rain chances dwindling for the drought stricken ArkLaTex

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A few days ago, it was looking like a storm system would bring some widespread, beneficial rainfall to the hardest hit drought areas of the ArkLaTex but unfortunately there has been a dramatic shift in forecast models in the last 24 hours. The low pressure system to our south has now shifted significantly farther south into the Gulf of Mexico and this will keep almost all of the rain south of the region.

For today, we are still expecting some shower activity across our southern tier from Nacogdoches to Nachitoches but any rainfall will stay light. For the rest of the ArkLaTex, it looks cloudy but dry with highs generally in the 60s.

Late tonight and into Tuesday, spotty showers will remain possible along and south of I-20 but again, rain chances appear to be dwindling even more so don’t expect too much. Otherwise, we’ll see clouds breaking up by Tuesday afternoon with some sunshine returning along with highs again in the 60s.

The rest of the week is looking quiet with a mix of clouds & sunshine each day along with slightly below average temperatures in the mid and upper 60s.

Our next weather maker will likely be a cold front that arrives by next Sunday and this will be our next best chance of rain for the region.

Have a great day!

-Matt Jones

