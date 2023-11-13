Getting Answers
Police on scene of stabbing at Louisiana Tech, suspect in custody

A suspect is in custody after a stabbing happened at Louisiana Tech University’s Lambright Intramural, according to a message sent through the university’s emergency notification system.(file)
By Madison Remrey
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 9:47 AM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
RUSTON, La. (KNOE) - A suspect is in custody after a stabbing happened at Louisiana Tech University’s Lambright Intramural, according to a message sent through the university’s emergency notification system.

Louisiana Tech police say there are possibly four injured.

Officers are on the scene and ask the public to avoid the area.

This is all of the information available. Check back for updates as the story develops.

