Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Holiday Giveaway

Police on scene of stabbing at Louisiana Tech, four people injured

Louisiana Tech University student Jacoby Johnson was arrested on campus following a stabbing incident that happened shortly after 9 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 13.
By Madison Remrey
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 9:47 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RUSTON, La. (KNOE) - UPDATE: Louisiana Tech student Jacoby Johnson was arrested following the stabbing incident.

RELATED: Louisiana Tech student arrested following stabbing incident on campus

This is an update to an ongoing story. Read below for previous information.

UPDATE: Louisiana Tech Police Chief Randal Hermes said there are no confirmed deaths, and one victim is in critical condition.

Previous reports varied from emergency workers.

This is an update to an ongoing story. Read below for previous information.

A suspect is in custody after a stabbing happened at Louisiana Tech University’s Lambright Intramural, according to a message sent through the university’s emergency notification system.

Louisiana Tech police say there are possibly four injured.

Officers are on the scene and ask the public to avoid the area.

This is all of the information available. Check back for updates as the story develops.

WATCH: ArkLaMiss Crime Watch

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting at Orleans Square Apartments ends with 1 dead; victim identified
Two people were shot in the parking lot of the YMCA on Knight Street in Shreveport, La. on...
1 dead, 1 seriously injured in shooting in YMCA parking lot
Davyta Gray shows wounds that were inflicted by a pack of dogs in Ringgold, La.
Man mauled to death by pack of dogs in Ringgold, La.; another man survives after getting bitten 100+ times nearly losing arm
Man shot in head on Sunnybrook St.
Young man dies from gunshot to head; coroner releases name
KSLA News 12
WATCH LIVE: KSLA News 12

Latest News

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Exxon announces plans for lithium drilling in southwest Arkansas
I-55 set to reopen in both directions next week
I-55 northbound from LaPlace to Ponchatoula reopening Monday
LSU Women's Basketball
LSU Lady Tigers drop multiple spots in latest AP Top 25 Poll
La. Dept. of Education releases school performance scores