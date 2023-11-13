Police looking for woman accused in jewelry store theft

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Police are looking for a jewelry thief.

Back on Oct. 8, a woman was reportedly involved in a theft at a jewelry store. The incident happened around 2 p.m. at Everett Jewelry in the 1800 block of E 70th Street. Police say she stole multiple pieces of jewelry.

Police are actively looking for the woman.

Police are looking for the above pictured woman in connection with a theft at a jewelry store on E 70th Street in Shreveport. (SPD)

Anyone with information about her identity or whereabouts is asked to call SPD at 318-673-7300 #3. Those with info can also call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 318-673-7373.

CRIME IN THE ARKLATEX

