Police looking for woman accused in jewelry store theft
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 3:05 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Police are looking for a jewelry thief.
Back on Oct. 8, a woman was reportedly involved in a theft at a jewelry store. The incident happened around 2 p.m. at Everett Jewelry in the 1800 block of E 70th Street. Police say she stole multiple pieces of jewelry.
Police are actively looking for the woman.
Anyone with information about her identity or whereabouts is asked to call SPD at 318-673-7300 #3. Those with info can also call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 318-673-7373.
