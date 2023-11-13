Getting Answers
March to be held in support of ousted Tyler bishop

Pictured is Bishop Joseph Strickland of the Diocese of Tyler, Texas. Pope Francis on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023 forcibly removed from office the bishop and conservative activist, who has been a fierce critic of the pontiff and some of his priorities.(Source: Diocese of Tyler)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 1:34 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A religious group is organizing a march in support of Tyler bishop Joseph Strickland after he was removed by the pope on Saturday.

The “Knights of the Republic,” a group based out of Willis has announced a rosary procession to be held in Tyler on Nov. 18, beginning from the Diocese of Tyler Chancery at 10 a.m.

In a Facebook post, the group said the event is “in defense of Holy Mother Church and Bishop Strickland.”

Strickland commented on Twitter, “I pray that this effort is prayerful, respectful and focused on Jesus. He is the only support I need and I feel the profound embrace of His Sacred Heart. I appreciate the vigorous faith this is inspired by but please remember I am nothing, Jesus is everything. Viva Cristo Rey!”

The Knights of the Republic identify themselves as a “sacred military order for Catholic gentlemen.”

On Nov. 11, a one-line statement from the Vatican said Pope Francis had “relieved” Strickland of the pastoral governance of Tyler and appointed the bishop of Austin as the temporary administrator.

Strickland, 65, has emerged as a leading critic of Francis, accusing him in a tweet earlier this year of “undermining the deposit of faith.” Also earlier this year, the Vatican launched an investigation into Strickland’s governance of the diocese amid reports he was making unorthodox claims. The findings of that investigation have not been released.

On Monday, Joe Vasquez, who serves as bishop of the Diocese of Austin, announced that he has been appointed by the pope to be the apostolic administrator for the Diocese of Tyler. In a message posted to the Diocese of Tyler’s website, Vasquez indicated that this is a temporary appointment.

“Know that I am praying for you. I ask that you join me in prayer for the Holy Father as he discerns the next bishop of the Diocese of Tyler,” Vasquez said.

He also noted that while the pope has removed Strickland as the Bishop of Tyler, Strickland remains a bishop within the Catholic Church at large. Vasquez said that there is no prescribed timeline for when Strickland’s formal replacement will be named.

“Pope Francis will discern through prayer and consultation and announce the new bishop when he has made his choice,” Vasquez said.

