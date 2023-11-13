Man arrested after allegedly raping teenager
Published: Nov. 13, 2023
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man has been arrested for allegedly raping a teenager.
On Monday, Nov. 13, the Shreveport Police Department arrested Brandon Moore, 31, on one count of second-degree rape. He accused of raping a 13-year-old.
If convicted, Moore faces up to 40 years in prison, officials say.
No other details about the case were provided.
