Man arrested after allegedly raping teenager

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man has been arrested for allegedly raping a teenager.

On Monday, Nov. 13, the Shreveport Police Department arrested Brandon Moore, 31, on one count of second-degree rape. He accused of raping a 13-year-old.

If convicted, Moore faces up to 40 years in prison, officials say.

No other details about the case were provided.

CRIME IN THE ARKLATEX

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.