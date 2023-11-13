Getting Answers
Man arrested after allegedly raping teenager

Brandon Moore, DOB: 10/28/1992
Brandon Moore, DOB: 10/28/1992(SPD)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 3:44 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man has been arrested for allegedly raping a teenager.

On Monday, Nov. 13, the Shreveport Police Department arrested Brandon Moore, 31, on one count of second-degree rape. He accused of raping a 13-year-old.

If convicted, Moore faces up to 40 years in prison, officials say.

No other details about the case were provided.

CRIME IN THE ARKLATEX

