Louisiana Tech student arrested following stabbing incident on campus

Louisiana Tech University student Jacoby Johnson was arrested on campus following a stabbing incident that happened shortly after 9 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 13.
By Madison Remrey
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 12:19 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RUSTON, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana Tech University student Jacoby Johnson was arrested on campus following a stabbing incident that happened shortly after 9 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 13.

According to Louisiana Tech police, four victims were attacked by Johnson as they were leaving Lambright Sports and Wellness Center. Johnson fled toward the main campus and was arrested by campus police without incident.

One of the four victims is being treated at a local hospital in critical condition. Two other victims are in serious but stable condition, according to officials. One victim is a graduate student and the other three are non-students.

Louisiana Tech officials say Johnson was transferred to a local hospital to receive treatment for injuries sustained during the incident.

Counseling services are available at no charge to students who wish to receive them, according to university officials. Appointments can be made by visiting Keeny Hall 310, calling 318-257-2488, or by visiting the counseling services website.

Louisiana Tech says a special group offering will be held throughout the week to offer students a space to process their emotions following the stabbing incident.

