LifeShare to host blood drive for Louisiana Tech stabbing victims

LifeShare Blood Center and Louisiana Tech University are working together to host a replenishment blood drive for the victims of the Nov. 13 stabbings on campus.(MGN)
By Madison Remrey
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 2:44 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
RUSTON, La. (KNOE) - LifeShare Blood Center and Louisiana Tech University are working together to host a replenishment blood drive for the victims of the Nov. 13 stabbings on campus.

The drive will be on Thursday, Nov. 16, from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Ropp Center (305 Wisteria St., Ruston).

LifeShare says all blood types are needed, but especially O-negative donations.

Louisiana Tech University student Jacoby Johnson was arrested on campus following a stabbing incident that happened shortly after 9 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 13.

