Kid Rock, Jason Aldean to head country music festival in Gonzales

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Gonzales has been chosen as one of seven small towns across the country to host an upcoming country music festival featuring country superstars like Kid Rock and Jason Aldean.

Officials announced the Rock the County tour will be in Gonzales on April 5-6, 2024, for a two-day country music extravaganza at the Lamar Dixon Expo Center. The lineup for the Gonzales show includes Kid Rock, Jason Aldean, Hank Williams Jr., Koe Wetzel, Travis Tritt, Big & Rich, Gretchen Wilson, Uncle Kracker, Elvie Shane, Kolby Cooper, Gavin Adcock, and Sadie Bass.

“We are excited that Gonzales was chosen as one of the seven small towns for this inaugural festival. The impact that this event will have on our parish will be tremendous,” said Ascension Parish President Clint Cointment.

The Rock the Country tour kicks off in April of 2024. It will stop at the following small towns:

Gonzales, La. - April 5-6 at Lamar-Dixon Expo Center

Ashland, Ky. - April 19-20 at Boyd County Fairgrounds

Rome, Ga. - May 10-11 at Kingston Downs

Ocala, Fla. - June 7-8 at Majestic Oaks Ocala

Mobile, Ala. - June 21-22 at The Grounds

Poplar Bluff, Mo. - June 28-29 at Brick’s Offroad Parks

Anderson, S.C. - July 26-27 at Anderson Sports and Entertainment Center

“Rock The Country is for everyone who makes this country run and loves America,” said Kid Rock. “Nobody knows how to party like Small Town America!”

According to officials, artists performing in some of the other location lineups include Miranda Lambert, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Brantley Gilbert, Lee Brice, Nelly, Warren Zeiders, Randy Houser, Tyler Farr, Pecos & the Rooftops, Colt Ford, Treaty Oak Revival & Dee Jay Silver.

Tickets for Rock the Country go on sale Friday, Nov. 17, at 10 a.m. Presale tickets will be available Thursday, Nov. 16, from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m. Additional details can be found on the Rock the Country website.

