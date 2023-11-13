I-55 northbound from LaPlace to Ponchatoula reopening Monday

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Repairs have been completed to I-55 northbound between LaPlace and Ponchatoula and the route will be open again Monday (Nov. 13) at noon, according to the DOTD.

UPDATE from @La_DOTD: I-55 southbound is open. I-55 northbound will reopen around noon today. @FOX8NOLA — Chris Welty (@Chris_R_Welty) November 13, 2023

For the first time since last month’s fatal pile-up, I-55 will be open with no restrictions starting today. There were questions about possible rainy weather conditions pushing back the reopening but the DOTD confirmed around 8:30 Monday morning that conditions were favorable to go ahead.

The northbound lanes were where a majority of the wreckage occurred, causing extensive damage to the roadway. A new guardrail had to be installed and time allowed for cleanup over the last couple of weeks.

