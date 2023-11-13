Getting Answers
Have a fun fall break at SPAR’s Thanksgiving Camp

By Michael Barnes
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 6:26 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Thanksgiving break starts soon for most ArkLaTex students, and some may have difficulty filling their spare time.

Research shoes that 36 percent of children stay home alone during school breaks. This is because parents have to work and most after-school activities are on pause.

To help give kids something to do, SPAR is hosting a Thanksgiving Camp to fill these days with fun and learning! The three-day camp is free and lasts from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. from Nov. 20-22.

This camp is for all K-12 students, but attendees must register ahead of time! Call (318) 401-6977 to save your spot.

