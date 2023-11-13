Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Holiday Giveaway

Driver crashes $300,000 McLaren sports car into building

A driver was left injured after crashing a $300,000 sports car into a building in Portland, Oregon this weekend. (Source: KPTV)
By FOX 12 Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 1:49 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV/Gray News) – A driver was left injured after crashing a $300,000 sports car into a building in Portland, Oregon this weekend.

According to Portland Fire & Rescue, the driver crashed the McLaren 720S into a building just before 3 a.m. Sunday.

The driver was taken to the hospital but is expected to recover, according to firefighters.

No one else was in the car or injured in the crash.

The crash damaged the building’s facade and smashed ground-level windows and glass doors.

Further information was not available.

Copyright 2023 KPTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting at Orleans Square Apartments ends with 1 dead; victim identified
Two people were shot in the parking lot of the YMCA on Knight Street in Shreveport, La. on...
1 dead, 1 seriously injured in shooting in YMCA parking lot
Davyta Gray shows wounds that were inflicted by a pack of dogs in Ringgold, La.
Man mauled to death by pack of dogs in Ringgold, La.; another man survives after getting bitten 100+ times nearly losing arm
Man shot in head on Sunnybrook St.
Young man dies from gunshot to head; coroner releases name
KSLA News 12
WATCH LIVE: KSLA News 12

Latest News

The U.S Supreme Court is seen on Friday, Nov. 3, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib)
The Supreme Court says it’s adopting an ethics code
The Missing Link in downtown Shreveport was vandalized. Multiple other businesses were hit as...
Downtown Shreveport businesses vandalized
Expert resume advice to help you land the job
Expert resume advice to help you land the job
Palestinians look for survivors following an Israeli airstrike in Khan Younis, southern Gaza...
Medics and patients, including babies, stranded as battles rage around Gaza hospitals
Expert resume advice to help you land the job