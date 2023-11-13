Downtown Shreveport businesses vandalized

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Multiple businesses in downtown Shreveport have been vandalized.

The Missing Link, which specializes in serving craft hot dogs and beer, posted on Facebook Monday, Nov. 13 saying the building was vandalized overnight. The business posted a photo showing one of the windows entirely shattered.

The restaurant was closed Monday in order to clean up and make repairs. According to the post by Missing Link, nine other businesses in the downtown area were also vandalized.

The Shreveport Downtown Development Authority (DDA) posted on Facebook about the incident as well, saying police have been made aware of the incidents. Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call Sgt. Greg Walker with the Shreveport Police Department at 318-455-1004.

