Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Holiday Giveaway

DeRidder church broken into, damaged

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 1:24 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DERIDDER, La. (KPLC) - Someone broke into a DeRidder church early Saturday morning and caused damage throughout the building, authorities said.

The church, on Rose Street, was broken into around 12:35 a.m., according to information from the DeRidder Police Department. The damage was reported around noon.

Deridder police are asking residents in the Ludington area of DeRidder to check their surveillance cameras, between midnight and 2 a.m. on Nov. 11, for any suspicious activity. The area includes Gladys Street north to Logan Street and U.S. 171 west to Hickory Creek Loop, including Pelican Road.

Anyone who sees suspicious activity on their video is asked to contact the DeRidder Police Department. Anyone with information about the crime is asked to contact the DeRidder Police Department at 337-462-8911 or Crimestoppers at 337-462-8918.

Crimestoppers is offering a cash reward for information leading to the arrest and/or conviction of the suspect.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were shot in the parking lot of the YMCA on Knight Street in Shreveport, La. on...
1 dead, 1 seriously injured in shooting in YMCA parking lot
Shooting at Orleans Square Apartments ends with 1 dead; victim identified
Man shot in head on Sunnybrook St.
Young man dies from gunshot to head; coroner releases name
Louisiana Tech police responded to reports of a stabbing on campus just after 9 a.m. on Monday,...
Police on scene of stabbing at Louisiana Tech, four people injured
Davyta Gray shows wounds that were inflicted by a pack of dogs in Ringgold, La.
Man mauled to death by pack of dogs in Ringgold, La.; another man survives after getting bitten 100+ times nearly losing arm

Latest News

Coroner ID's victim who died in YMCA shooting
4 injured in stabbing at La. Tech
Pictured is Bishop Joseph Strickland of the Diocese of Tyler, Texas. Pope Francis on Saturday,...
March to be held in support of ousted Tyler bishop
Tyrone Haley, DOB: 11/20/1974
Suspect arrested in Acorn Avenue shooting
Reili Brewer and her 31-point buck rack.
WebXtra: Craftsman gifts deer stand to Red River County teen who bagged massive buck