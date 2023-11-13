Community reacts to deadly shooting outside YMCA

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — The community is reacting after a shooting in the parking lot of the YMCA on Knight Street that killed one person and seriously wounded another.

The shooting occurred about 5:30 p.m. Sunday. On Monday, the Caddo coroner’s office identified 24-year-old Marvin Carter as the man who was killed.

KSLA News 12 spoke with people at a nearby gas station about whether they feel safe in Shreveport.

“The Y used to be the place you’d go to have fun, learn classes, things like that,” said Shay Belk, of Shreveport. “But now, there’s more of a takeover of violence. So with this shooting along with the hundreds (of) other shootings we’ve had, I don’t know if anybody is safe here.”

