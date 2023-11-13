Getting Answers
Cloudy and disappointingly dry

By Austin Evans
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 11:09 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Monday! Not happy with the weather today as the rain that we were seeing last time we spoke has completely fizzled out. We’ll be dry for the most part all day today with temperatures staying similar to the weekend, with highs in the mid-60s. Cloudy skies will stick around throughout the rest of the day and tonight, lows will drop to the low-50s and upper-40s.

Late tonight and into Tuesday, spotty showers will remain possible along and south of I-20 but again, rain chances appear to be dwindling even more so don’t expect too much. Otherwise, we’ll see clouds breaking up by Tuesday afternoon with some sunshine returning along with highs again in the 60s.

The rest of the week is looking quiet with a mix of clouds & sunshine each day along with slightly below-average temperatures in the mid and upper 60s. Our next weather maker will likely be a cold front that arrives by next Sunday and this will be our next best chance of rain for the region.

