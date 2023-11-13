La. Dept. of Education releases school performance scores

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Louisiana Department of Education released their 2022-23 school performance scores for the state on Monday, Nov. 13.

These results serve as a sort of report card for schools to track their growth and how prepared their students are for the next grade. According to the LDOE, the statewide score increased to 78.5, exceeding the pre-pandemic score of 77.1.

ARKLATEX SCORES

DISTRICT 2023 DPS 2023 LETTER 2022 DPS 2022 LETTER GRADE BIENVILLE 81.1 B 80.7 B BOSSIER 85.2 B 86.4 B CADDO 73.6 C 71.3 C CLAIBORNE 70.8 C 70 C DESOTO 93.7 A 90.3 A NATCHITOCHES 81.5 B 76.4 B RED RIVER 77.2 B 77.5 B SABINE 86.9 B 86.1 B WEBSTER 71.4 C 71.7 C

Bossier Superintendent Mitch Downey says he will retire from his 40-year career proud of his district.

“Words cannot adequately express how proud I am of our students for knocking it out of the park and the awe that I have for our teachers who stop at nothing to ensure their students are positioned for success. As I have said before, and always will, our educators are the real heroes. No other profession affects the children of Bossier Parish and all of society the way teaching does.”

Caddo Superintendent Dr. T. Lamar Goree says the substantial growth in his students comes from much hard work.

“For three years, our students, teachers, school leaders and staff have worked together to move beyond a global pandemic and come out the other side of it stronger. Today, I can say we have done that. Our schools are higher than they were pre-pandemic, but even more important than any score or data point is what this work has meant for the individual students who are able to enter the next grade level or their next chapter more prepared and more confident.”

DeSoto School Board President Coday Johnson is thrilled to be one of the 10 school systems to earn an “A” rating.

“Our continued rise in the state rankings reflects the commitment to excellence and strong culture we are developing across the district; we’re a close-knit family - our board, leaders, teachers, support staff, and families - all working together to ensure our students achieve and succeed not only in school but in life.”

