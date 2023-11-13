Getting Answers
2 people shot in parking lot of YMCA

Two people were shot in the parking lot of the YMCA on Knight Street in Shreveport, La. on...
Two people were shot in the parking lot of the YMCA on Knight Street in Shreveport, La. on Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023.(KSLA)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 6:32 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Emergency crews responded to a reported shooting in Shreveport Sunday night (Nov. 12).

It happened around 5:30 p.m. in the parking lot of the YMCA on Knight Street near Flyer Drive and Champion Lake Boulevard. That’s just off Clyde Fant Memorial Parkway near the Red River.

Police on the scene say two people were shot in the parking lot and tried to run inside the YMCA. The severity of their injuries is currently unknown.

At least 10 units with the Shreveport Police Department initially responded to the call, according to Caddo Parish 911 dispatch records.

No other information is available right now. We’ll update this story as we learn more.

