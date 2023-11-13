2 people shot in parking lot of YMCA

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Emergency crews responded to a reported shooting in Shreveport Sunday night (Nov. 12).

It happened around 5:30 p.m. in the parking lot of the YMCA on Knight Street near Flyer Drive and Champion Lake Boulevard. That’s just off Clyde Fant Memorial Parkway near the Red River.

Police on the scene say two people were shot in the parking lot and tried to run inside the YMCA. The severity of their injuries is currently unknown.

Two people were shot in the parking lot of the YMCA on Knight Street in Shreveport, La. on Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023. (KSLA)

At least 10 units with the Shreveport Police Department initially responded to the call, according to Caddo Parish 911 dispatch records.

No other information is available right now. We’ll update this story as we learn more.

