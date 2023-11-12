Veterans Parade to take place at the State Fair

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The State Fair of Louisiana ends tomorrow, and organizers say the festival will conclude by honoring those who have served our country.

The State Fair’s Veterans Parade will kick off Sunday, Nov. 12 at 2 p.m., at the Louisiana Fair Grounds. It has been dubbed, “Louisiana’s Largest Veterans Parade,” according to the Veterans Celebration Committee.

[RELATED STORY: Veterans Celebration Committee honoring vets with parade, free fair admission]

All military personnel, veterans and their families are granted free admission with a valid military ID.

Parking is free for everyone.

📣 Don't forget that Veteran and Military Appreciation Day is this Sunday, November 12th, at the State Fair of Louisiana.... Posted by State Fair of Louisiana on Friday, November 10, 2023

TICKET INFORMATION FOR STATE FAIR:

Adult - $15

Pay-One-Price Pass Adult (includes admission & carnival ride armband) - $50

Pay-One-Price Pass Child (includes admission & carnival ride armband) - $43

Carnival ride armband - $35

Child (ages 3-12) - $8

Kids under age 3 get in for free

Click here for more information about the State Fair.

KSLA News 12 gives you the First Alert on breaking news and weather in the ArkLaTex.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.