Veterans Parade to take place at the State Fair
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 6:36 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The State Fair of Louisiana ends tomorrow, and organizers say the festival will conclude by honoring those who have served our country.
The State Fair’s Veterans Parade will kick off Sunday, Nov. 12 at 2 p.m., at the Louisiana Fair Grounds. It has been dubbed, “Louisiana’s Largest Veterans Parade,” according to the Veterans Celebration Committee.
All military personnel, veterans and their families are granted free admission with a valid military ID.
Parking is free for everyone.
TICKET INFORMATION FOR STATE FAIR:
- Adult - $15
- Pay-One-Price Pass Adult (includes admission & carnival ride armband) - $50
- Pay-One-Price Pass Child (includes admission & carnival ride armband) - $43
- Carnival ride armband - $35
- Child (ages 3-12) - $8
- Kids under age 3 get in for free
