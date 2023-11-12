Veterans Celebration Committee hosts ceremony for those who served in the military
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 10:17 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Dozens of people filled the Shreveport Municipal Auditorium Saturday evening (Nov. 11) for the Veterans Honor Ceremony hosted by the Veterans Celebration Committee.
The audience was able to hear from veterans about their experience in the military.
Many attendees in the crowd were veterans who served our country. The celebratory event featured live music and also guest speakers.
Several veterans were honored with awards.
