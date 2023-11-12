Veterans Celebration Committee hosts ceremony for those who served in the military

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Dozens of people filled the Shreveport Municipal Auditorium Saturday evening (Nov. 11) for the Veterans Honor Ceremony hosted by the Veterans Celebration Committee.

The audience was able to hear from veterans about their experience in the military.

Veterans Honor Ceremony held Nov. 11 (KSLA)

Many attendees in the crowd were veterans who served our country. The celebratory event featured live music and also guest speakers.

Several veterans were honored with awards.

